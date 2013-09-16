  US carriers AT&T and T-Mobile to start Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note 3 pre-orders this week

AT&T has announced that anxious customers can begin pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Gear on 17 September, and T-Mobile has said that it will open pre-orders the following day.

Neither US carrier has confirmed pricing, but the smartwatch should retail for $299 (£1880). AT&T tweeted on Monday that customers can currently go to its website to sign up and receive alerts for when pre-orders officially launch.

Verizon has already beat AT&T and T-Mobile, as it accepts pre-orders for a bundle that includes the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear. That bundle costs $600 with a two-year contract. AT&T will offer only the Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note 3 as standalone devices. Galaxy Note 3 pre-orders are now available via AT&T starting at $299.99 with a two-year contract. The units should begin shopping around 1 October.

T-Mobile has subsequently announced it will accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 3 - alongside the Galaxy Gear - on 18 September. As part of the carrier's "uncarrier" plan, the Galaxy Note 3 will cost $199.99 up front. There are also 24 monthly payments of $21 required. Both of Samsung's devices will hit T-Mobile shelves on 2 October, but they could begin shipping shortly before.

Read: Hands-on Samsung Galaxy Gear review

As for the other major US carrier, Sprint, its website only invites customers to register for more information about Samsung's latest devices. Meanwhile, US Cellular, a regional carrier, has not revealed any ordering plans or launch dates. That said, it is expected to get the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear in October.

Initially, the Galaxy Gear smartwatch needs the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone or Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) tablet to work. Samsung has said it plans to expand support as more devices update to Android 4.3.