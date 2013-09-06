  Run-n-Read will let you read eBooks while running on a treadmill

Have you ever tried to read - while running on a treadmill? Probably not, but that's exactly what Weartrons Labs is asking.

Weartrons Labs is a company that's developed an iOS and Android-compatible device called Run-n-Read. It tracks a user's head and eye movements while running and then moves eBook text in real-time to mirror those movements.

The result creates an illusion where the text stays steady, thus allowing runners to run and read simultaneously without any eyestrain or fatigue. Users can also tap the device to move between pages in an eBook.

Run-n-Read also doubles as a fitness tracker (counting steps and calories burned) and charges through a USB port, providing 20 hours of use. It weighs less than 10g and measures 1.5-inch-by-1.25-inch; Weartrons Labs said it actually looks like a smaller version of a Zippo lighter. It's even available in red, green, blue or pink colours.

Let's just get this out of the way though: if you're really into running and reading at once, you'll probably just opt for an audiobook. But, if you want another option, or if you're just an early-adopter/gadget geek, Weatrons Labs is asking you to back its project.

Pledge $40 on Dragon Innovations and you'll get a Run-n-Read device. That's a $15 savings, plus you'll get the free eReader app. According to Weatrons Labs, if the project gets enough support, the first units will begin shipping by January 2014.