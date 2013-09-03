CSR's 0.5mm-thin wireless touch surface extends the touch interface of mobile devices and PCs

CSR announced on Tuesday that it has developed a 0.5mm-thin wireless touch surface for computers and mobile devices.

The Bluetooth Smart-enabled device does exactly what one would think, ie, wirelessly extends the touch interface of mobile devices and computers. Describing the touch surface as "the world's thinnest wireless touch interface", CSR said it combined low-power wireless technology with the "latest in printable, flexible electronics and touch screen sensing".

The touch surface can serve as a protective cover for tablets - or it can create a large touch zones for desktops. In the example images provided above and below, the product is a full keyboard experience for a tablet. It can connect to iOS 6 (and upcoming iOS 7) mobile devices, as well as Windows 8 PCs, while providing minimal touch latency at less than 12mS.

CSR said it partnered with Atmel and Conductive Inkjet Technology to develop the wireless touch surface. Specifically, Atmel’s touch silicon in the touch surface can sense multiple contact points. This allows the touch surface to offer optimised key detection. As for CIT, its reel-to-reel printing process is applied, making the touch surface fit a range of tablet shapes and sizes.

"Thin enough to slip behind the pages of a notebook, it can be used to pick up handwriting and sketches from the nib of a modified pen," added CSR in a release.

CSR’s wireless touch surface will officially unveil at IFA Berlin on 6 September. There's no word yet on pricing or availability. Stayed tuned for more though, as Pocket-lint will cover everything as it happens at IFA.