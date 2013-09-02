Dice+ bluetooth gaming dice now available for iPad and Android devices

First shown at Gamescom in Cologne, Dice+ by Game Technologies is now available to buy through the company's website. It is a Bluetooth-enabled six-sided dice that links to your iPad or Android device and, coupled with any one of several digital boardgames, brings family gaming into the 21st century.

The dice itself pairs with your tablet or smartphone and a downloaded game knows which way up it has landed after being rolled. The correct number will then be used in the game to move a game piece or perform another function based on a random number.

Compatible games are available as app downloads from either Google Play or iTunes and at launch include Backgammon, card game Pirates: Caribbean Sea, Rumble Stumble - a sort of Twister for your fingers, Rainbow Jack, Ludo variant Dice+ Heroes, and several others. One or two of them are free, while others will set you back anywhere up to £2.49. Some of them are aimed at younger players and Game Technologies plans to add more further down the line.

The technology supports third-gen iPad and higher and Android devices that support Bluetooth 4.0. It will work for up to 20 hours of continuous play before needing to be recharged, and as each face is lit by LED technology, it can cycle through multiple colours and hues. Up to seven Dice+ dice can be used together: Yahtzee anyone?

Dice+ is available for £29.99 from dicepl.us now. Postage and packing to the UK is an extra £5.