  Campus Party Europe tech festival kicks off in London: "Glastonbury for geeks"

Campus Party Europe starts in London today and is likely to be the one of the biggest tech festivals yet. It runs for the entire week, 2-7 September, and will play host to numerous activities and keynote speeches from some of the world's most renowned science and technology communicators, including "father of the internet" Vint Cerf, Atari founder and one of the creators of the videogames industry Nolan Bushnell, and chair of Mozilla Mitchell Baker.

The busy schedule includes other talks, debates, workshops, competitions and hackathons and many of those attending will be camping on site, with headline sponsor O2 having set up a festival campsite within the London Soccer Dome near The O2 venue.

"Since 1997 tech fans across Europe and Latin America have flocked to Campus Party in their thousands to innovate, learn and engage with some of the biggest names in technology. This year we’re injecting even more ambition and more scale into an already huge event," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Telefonica UK, O2's parent company.

"The marketplace will feature a huge range of free support services, including advice on how to get your foot on the career ladder or how a business can succeed on Facebook. The event will help people hone and develop their digital skills whilst giving businesses of all sizes the opportunity to find the talent they need to grow"

You can find out more and still buy tickets to attend from campus-party.eu.