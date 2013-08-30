Pressy adds a physical 'almighty' button to Android phones, passes Kickstarter goal in one day

There's a tonne of Kickstarter projects - but there aren't many that actually earn five times more than expected just one day after launching. Pressy is one such project.

It launched on 28 August and has already surpassed its $40,000 (£25,000) goal, thanks to $226,000 of pledges. It's doing so well because of a funny promotional video, as well as the concept behind Pressy.

Pressy's creators, Nimrod Back and Boaz Mendel, aren't happy with the idea that Android devices nowadays have hardly any physical buttons. So, they dreamt of a physical button that users could customise to perform tasks like start a voice recording, turn on LED flash, send a picture to Facebook, answer a call, etc. But, how does it work?

Pressy looks like a standard headphone jack without the cord. Once plugged into an Android device and installed, users can assign specific tasks. Once assigned, pressing Pressy (single, double short and long clicks) will launch each programmed task. For instance, you could program Pressy to open a device's Settings menu with just two double short clicks. Awesome, right? Hence why it's called the "Almighty Android Button".

What's even more awesome is the Kickstarter video that Back and Mendel made, featuring a smashed up desktop, a bear (or rather a man in a bear costume) and other entertaining things. Pressy isn't an actual consumer product yet, but it'll only take about four months before Back and Mendel can begin shipping it to Kickstarter backers.

If you want a Pressy and the Pressy app, just donate a $17 (£11) pledge. If you'd like something glitzier, a $45 (£29) pledge will earn a gold-coated Pressy and key chain holder.