  Jackery launches 'world's thinnest' battery charger, can charge iPhone up to three times

The slate of chargers and rechargeable battery products grows just as fast as the case industry itself, though the latest one has caught our eye. Rechargeable battery maker Jackery on Wednesday announced the release of the Jackery Air, which it claims is "the world's thinnest" rechargeable battery available on the market.

Design wise, it compares in size to the iPhone 5. It has three-colour LED lights that act as a status indicator for how much battery is left. The company boasts that the Jackery Air provides users with up to five days of extra operational time. There is a "power lock" feature that will hold charging capabilities for six months.

"We set out to build the world's thinnest high-capacity charger and accomplished our goal with the Jackery Air," said Julie Wang, chief operating officer of Jackery. "It's an ideal blend of a slim profile and seamless aesthetics with industry-leading performance that gives users more than 100 hours of extra time."

The Jackery Air works with all smartphones and, sporting a typical USB cord that will work with the iOS, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices we're all using on a daily basis. In a technical sense, the Jackery Air packs 5000mAh of battery power (5600mAh model as well), which Jackery says will recharge the iPhone up to three times. If this is the actual milage or not remains to be seen.

The rechargeable device market is already pretty full, with cases like the Mophie already available. Still, if you're looking for something sleek to sit next to your phone or tablet for some extra power, the Jackery Air may be for you.

The Jackery Air is available on Amazon for $79.99 (£52).