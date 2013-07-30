  Bic Cristal Stylus: Biro and touchscreen stylus all-in-one coming in August

Bic is to release a new version of its world-renowned Cristal ballpoint pen that can be used to control smartphones and tablets. The Bic Cristal Stylus has the conventional disposable pen at one end and a capacitive tip at the other. It can help you write notes on a pad or on an iPad, basically.

The original Bic Cristal was first introduced in 1945 and the company has sold over 115 billion of them since. However, it recognises that many people are now using mobile devices rather than paper pads to sketch and take notes. This way you can have the best of both worlds, and at a reasonable price as it will retail for £2.49.

The stylus pen will be available from Amazon.co.uk, Asda and Sainsburys from August. Amazon lists availability as starting on 12 August. You can buy one on its own or inblister packs of three. The online retailer is even selling a box of ten for £17.04.

The only problem with the Cristal Stylus is that you'll not be able to chew the end any longer. Not unless you want to remove its touchscreen interactivity. Maybe it's worth thinking about investing in a box of 12 after all.