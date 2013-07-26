Wearable tech now available for fingers: Kickstarter's NFC Ring unlocks doors, shares data

A UK man has developed a ring with two near-field communication chips built-in - and the wearable-tech device, appropriately dubbed NFC Ring, has already passed its Kickstarter goal after just six days.



The NFC Ring, which is simply a metal band that allows people to control smartphones, unlock doors and transfer data, offers an NFC chip on the inside for personal information, such as a code to unlock a smartphone, and another on the outside for public information.

The NFC Ring launched on Kickstarter on 20 July, but it has already passed its £30,000 goal and had made £94,500 by Friday afternoon. It notably features passive NFC functionality, meaning there are no batteries or charging needed. John McLear, the NFC Ring's developer, has also created open-source software for programming the ring.

"You can use your NFC Ring to share Wi-Fi information, links to websites, contact information or whatever you think is suitable to be passed securely to your friends, smartphones and tablets," explained McLear on Kickstarter. "Your NFC Ring can also be used to start apps with custom settings, making it a really easy way to personalise the app experience to match your ring."

The £8 pledge on Kickstarter gets donators the NFC inlays, with the ability to 3D print their own ring, while pledging £292 more gets them a custom ring with an engraved message, as well as an accompanying app and a “silver signature slick Ring Box".