  Tenth Doctor Who's Sonic Screwdriver now immortalised in universal remote control form

A year ago The Wand Company adapted its Wand Universal Remote Control technology to create a replica of the 11th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver that could perform all manner of IR functions with your home entertainment kit. It drove Doctor Who fans crazy with adoration.

This year, the firm is back with a sequel, and has looked slightly back in time for the inspiration. The latest addition to the range is a near as damn it replica of the 10th Doctor's most essential gadget. You can now choose whether you prefer Matt Smith or David Tennant, with Firebox opening a pre-order page for the Tenth Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control.

In operation, it is very similar to last year's model, but in a smaller body. It can learn the commands for just about anything that uses an infra-red remote, and different twists, flicks and general waving about can be used to perform different functions. Up to 39 remote control codes can be learnt by the device - three banks of 13 gestures - and it makes authentic special effect sounds when you do so.

Or it could just be considered a collectible as it is a 1:1 replica of the Sonic Screwdriver used by Tennant in the show. In fact, it has been modelled by taking a 3D scan of the actual BBC prop used in the programmes, so is as close as you can really get.

This time around, it also features a rechargable battery (last year's required two AAA batteries to be installed) and a USB cable. There's also a metal stand and protective carry case.

The Tenth Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control is available for pre-order now from Firebox.com. It is expected to ship in October.