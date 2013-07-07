  Live in rural UK? You may have to wait longer for broadband

The target date for rolling out broadband to at least 90 per cent of the UK is set for 2015, but that may not be met, according to the National Audit Office. Instead, it forecasts broadband won't reach many rural parts of the country until 2017, missing the deadline by almost two years.

The watchdog group puts the blame on British Telecom which, according to the Telegraph, has 26 broadband contracts from the UK government, while the closest competitor has 18. The government entity controlling the rollout is Broadband Delivery UK, which is run by Culture Secretary Maria Miller. The Broadband Delivery group is responsible for the government subsidies that were meant to push British Telecom to finishing the work.

One theory for the slow rollout is the lack of pressure British Telecom is feeling from competitors, since it has most of the contracts. Since the population in rural parts of the UK isn't exactly huge, it appears British Telecom may not see the monetary benefit of being quick to arrive with the blazing fast speeds. Furthermore, the Telegraph reports via the NAO that British Telecom isn't covering as much of the cost as the subsidies originally stated - just 23 per cent rather than the original 36 per cent.

If you live in the country, you may be waiting a little longer than originally anticipated. We've reached out to British Telecom for comment on the matter.