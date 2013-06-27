  T-Mobile USA promises LTE-Advanced roll-out by end of 2013

T-Mobile USA has become the first carrier in the US to mention firm plans to roll out an LTE-Advanced netwok, which has the potential of doubling the speeds over current LTE technology. Speaking to Fierce Wireless in an interview, Dave Mayo, T-Mobile's senior vice-president of technology, said to expect it by the end of 2013.



The nation's fourth-largest carrier made the promise after a big LTE-Advanced unveil in South Korea a fay earlier. Carrier SK Telecom took the wraps off the world's first LTE-Advanced network, which blows current speeds out of the water. T-Mobile's Mayo didn't make any comments in-terms of speed but if speeds in South Korea are any indication customers have a lot to look forward to.

SK Telecom said that its LTE-Advanced network had the ability for data speeds of a whopping 150Mbps, which is said to be twice as fast as 4G LTE speeds made available by carriers in the United States and United Kingdom. To add more fuel to the fire, the new 4G network is 10 times faster than 3G, according to SK Telecom.

During the event, reporters saw test speeds of roughly 100Mbps, which is still extremely fast. We'll see later on what T-Mobile plans to do.

The struggling T-Mobile has been working on a comeback with new UnCarrier plans that offer different pricing from traditional carriers in the US. Perhaps an LTE-Advanced network rollout could help offer an incentive over AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. T-Mobile says it plans to blanket 200 million people with LTE by the end of the year, though it's unclear how many of those customers will reap the speeds of LTE-Advanced. Sprint has also shown a lot of interest in LTE-Advanced.

