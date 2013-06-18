  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Starbucks now taking contactless payments

|
  Starbucks now taking contactless payments

Starbucks is the latest major high street brand to join the Barclays and Visa powered contactless payment system. Alongside Marks & Spencer, Co-Op, the Post Office and McDonalds, you can now pay there by simply tapping your debit or credit card on to one of the contactless payment readers.

Ian Cranna, vice-president of marketing for Starbucks UK, said: “With only around 1 in 3 of our customers now paying with cash, we recognise the importance and benefits of embracing new payment technologies at Starbucks.

"We are now able to provide our customers with the quickest and most convenient ways to pay, to speed up service and cut queue times. The rollout of contactless follows other payment innovations that we have implemented across our stores, including developing a bespoke mobile payment app.”

Marks & Spencer has seen great success in its contactless payments system. The company claims to take over 230,000 transactions a week in the UK. Starbucks is likely to match that number very quickly.

Visa is expecting contactless payments to quadruple by the end of 2013, with more than one in four UK Visa cards now working with contactless terminals. London Buses is one of the most recent additions to the contactless world, accepting payments since December last year and recording 2 million transactions since.

PopularIn Gadgets
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Your TV remote will soon be able to order its own batteries
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Comments