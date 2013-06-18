  Starbucks now taking contactless payments

Starbucks is the latest major high street brand to join the Barclays and Visa powered contactless payment system. Alongside Marks & Spencer, Co-Op, the Post Office and McDonalds, you can now pay there by simply tapping your debit or credit card on to one of the contactless payment readers.

Ian Cranna, vice-president of marketing for Starbucks UK, said: “With only around 1 in 3 of our customers now paying with cash, we recognise the importance and benefits of embracing new payment technologies at Starbucks.

"We are now able to provide our customers with the quickest and most convenient ways to pay, to speed up service and cut queue times. The rollout of contactless follows other payment innovations that we have implemented across our stores, including developing a bespoke mobile payment app.”

Marks & Spencer has seen great success in its contactless payments system. The company claims to take over 230,000 transactions a week in the UK. Starbucks is likely to match that number very quickly.

Visa is expecting contactless payments to quadruple by the end of 2013, with more than one in four UK Visa cards now working with contactless terminals. London Buses is one of the most recent additions to the contactless world, accepting payments since December last year and recording 2 million transactions since.