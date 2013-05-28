  B is the best remote-controlled flying car you will ever own

Where would we be without Kickstarter? We wouldn't have E Ink smart watches already on our wrists, probably. Or Android games consoles. And we doubt we'd ever have heard of the crazy, one-lettered remote control flying car, B.

Built by Witold Mielniczek, B is an all-terrain vehicle that can traverse over difficult ground types thanks to four large, bendy wheels and, if it does find something it can't drive over, can switch to flight mode to hover above the obstacle instead.

In short, we want one. We want one now.

Sadly, we'll have to wait as B is in the funding round on Kickstarter. It is promised to be available to backers by the end of 2013, but is still to make more than half its funding goal of £86,500. There are still 35 days to go, however, so we'd expect it to hit its target at least.

As well as the wheels and copter blades, the B sports a 720p HD camera in the nose, to allow you to record footage of its travels. Up to 32GB of microSD card storage is supported, which should hold plenty of footage, but a single charge of the B's battery will last for around 15 minutes before it will need replenishing.

In the demonstration video, Mielniczek shows that the RC vehicle is designed to take a reasonable fall, so there should be no issues if the battery life expires in mid-air. And you needn't worry about bumpy landings.

You can find out more about the B on its dedicated Kickstarter page. A pledge of £400 or more will get you a fully assembled version with an RC transmitter. Smaller amounts can be paid for different levels of construction/technology included.