  Finis Neptune lets you listen to music while swimming, using your cheekbones

Attempting to swim underwater and listen to music at the same time is quite the task. Luckily, the team at Finis has replaced its SwiMP3 player with a new product to better deliver sound to your head as you swim - in a non-traditional way.

Finis has released the waterproof Neptune player. Instead of streaming music through your ear canals like the headphones we've come to know, the Neptune player uses bone conduction. Vibrations are sent through your cheekbone, which your inner ear will pick-up as clear sound. Finis says this will enable you to listen to music, audio books, podcasts and more, underwater. What's the need for bone conduction? Traditional headphones won't send audio through your ears because of water interference.

As for the hardware itself, the Neptune can store up-to 4GB of audio, which is uploaded through a microUSB cable (the company brags about better iTunes compatibility). There are two speakers (one for each side of your face) and a high contrast OLED screen that rests on the back of your head. The screen presents you with what you'd expect: song, artist and play status for each audio file you're listening to.

Being targeted at daily swimmers, the OLED screen attaches to your goggle straps. It is said not interfere with your swimming technique, as the speakers rest on your cheekbones. Finis says you should get eight hours per charge.

The Neptune is available for $159.99 (£106) from the Finis website. Have you used the SwiMP3 or Neptune player? What do you think about bone conduction speakers.