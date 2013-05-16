  Mophie adds third Juice Pack for the iPhone 5, this time with 120 per cent more battery

Mophie has unveiled its third battery case to its line for the iPhone 5, this time dubbed the Mophie Juice Pack Plus. You'll still be getting the same protective design, but the battery space has been upped for the battery drainers in the crowd, now providing an extra 120 per cent.

We've been big fans of Mophie at Pocket-lint. For those unfamiliar with the company, they specialise in cases designed for providing extra battery for your dying device. The Mophie line of cases works like this: once your iPhone reaches a low-charge, you simply flip the switch on the case to begin charging. The case - and, at the same time, the phone - charge through a microUSB port.

The Juice Pack Plus is priced at $120 (£78), while the Juice Pack Air, introduced in February, features a 1700mAh battery and is priced at $100, and the Juice Pack Helium with a 1500mAh battery is priced at $80.

Mophie says that with the new case you'll be getting up to an additional 10 hours' talk time on 3G, an extra 12 hours on WiFi, up to 50 hours of audio playback and up to 12 hours of video playback.

The Mophie Juice Pack Plus is sold for $120 in black, white, and (Product) Red. The black ships in 1-2 days, white on 22 May, and the red on 31 May.