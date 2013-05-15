  Iron Man Armor Power Bank: Let a superhero power up your smartphone or tablet

When your smartphone battery has gone flat, you now have a choice of which superhero you'd prefer to swoop to your rescue. Nokia unveiled its Superman Man of Steel Fatboy wireless charging pillow during the Lumia 925 launch yesterday, and now Brando has followed up its Iron Man Mark VII iPhone 5 case with another tie-in featuring the high-tech suit of the Marvel stalwart.

The Iron Man Armor Power Bank is an external 4,000mAh battery pack that will charge most USB-enabled devices. That basically means any Android phones and tablets, the iPhone, iPad and other mobile kit.

Its casing is based on one of the Iron Man suits worn in Iron Man 3 and the circular plate in the chest lights up when the power button is pressed. Sound effects play too, but a mute button is also included.

Other than that, it does what most other portable battery packs do. You charge it to capacity and can then plug in your phone or other device whenever that needs a juice top-up.

With a 4,000mAh battery, that should be enough to completely fill a Samsung Galaxy S4 or iPhone 5 with plenty left over.

The Iron Man Armor Power Bank is available from Brando for $65 (£42.69). The retailer ships internationally.