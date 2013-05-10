  1. Home
Now you can be a Stormtrooper, Disney offers to 3D print your face on Star Wars fave

|
As part of Disney's Star Wars Weekends at its Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida, the new owner of the franchise is offering fans the chance to become a Stormtrooper by having their face 3D printed on to 7.5-inch figurines.

The company is also bringing back the opportunity to have yourself encased in carbonite, like Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back, using the same process. It was very popular last year.

Star Wars Weekends run in Disney Hollywood Studios from 17 May to 9 June this year. The D-Tech Me experience will be located inside Darth’s Mall, the themed merchandise destination located in the courtyard adjacent to the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

now you can be a stormtrooper disney offers to 3d print your face on star wars fave image 2

You will need to pose for the multiple viewpoint cameras for 10 minutes and your figure will be sent to you in 7-8 weeks. Disney warns it could take longer if shipping internationally.

Each personalised Stormtrooper costs $99.95 (£65), plus shipping and applicable sales tax (including any UK customs fees). The same price applies to the carbonite figure. Guests will also receive either a Carbon-Freeze Me light-up band or a collector button.

If you're not planning a family holiday to Disney World this year, you can always have your face added to a superhero instead. Firebox still offers 3D printed Personalised Superhero Action Figures in the UK for £80 a pop. Like Pocket-lint, you can become one of a selection of famous comic book characters, including Batman, Superman, Iron Man and Wonder Woman.

