Star Trek in real life: Best Starfleet gadgets and toys you can buy

Trekkies have a lot to be excited about right now.

A new film, Star Trek Beyond, just opened in cinemas across the world, and CBS recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con the name of its upcoming TV series based on the Star Wars franchise, along with giving us a first look at the new Discovery starship that will grace the show. Star Trek: Discovery is the name of the 2017 CBS All Access series, and it is set to debut in January.

As for Star Trek Beyond, it premiered on 22 July in the US and was directed by Justin Lin and written by Simon Pegg and Doug Jung. It is the thirteenth Star Trek film and the third installment in the reboot series, following Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). Actors Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reprised their roles as Captain Kirk and Commander Spock, respectively.

For hardcore Trekkies, the new film, TV show, and starship are a dream come true. So, to help them savour the moment (and possibly go where no man has gone before), Pocket-lint has compiled a gallery full of Star Trek-themed gadgets and toys, including everything from cosplay-worthy TNG pajama sets to a Bluetooth-enabled Original Series communicator.

That's right - say it with us: shut up and take my money!