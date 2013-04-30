  Nook Simple Touch plummets in price to £29, GlowLight £69

Barnes & Noble has slashed the prices of its eBook readers and tablets. You can now get the Nook Simple Touch, its touchscreen Kindle rival, for the unbelievably low price of £29.

The Nook Simple Touch GlowLight is only £69, down from £109. And the two recently released tablets, Nook HD and Nook HD+, are now just £129 and £179 respectively.

Barnes & Noble has brought about the stunning price drops in honour of the Get London Reading initiative. It has partnered with the London Evening Standard and Beanstalk, with the latter national literacy charity also being the beneficiary of 1,000 Nook eBook readers for use in schools. Beanstalk literacy volunteers will use NOOKs to increase the access to digital books in key schools with high levels of illiteracy.

All Nook devices are available from nook.co.uk and major UK retailers, including Argos, Asda, Blackwell's, Foyles, Currys and PC World, John Lewis, Sainsbury's and Very.

To give you an idea of the price drop for the Nook Simple Touch, it normally retails for £79. so that's a saving of more than 63 per cent.

Unfortunately, the offer on Nook eBook readers and tablets is for a limited time only. Barnes & Noble is yet to reveal when it may run out, so we'd advise you take advantage while you can.

READ: Hands-on: Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight review