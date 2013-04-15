  Kobo Aura HD has high-resolution 265ppi E Ink display for the discerning reader

Kobo has launched the limited edition Kobo Aura HD, a new reader device that features a 265ppi E Ink display, making it sharper than rival reader devices.

Typically ebook readers haven't been hugely sharp. Many have offered a 800 x 600 pixel resolution, which is about 166ppi, whilst the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite went one better at 1024 x 768 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 212ppi.

Kobo has topped the lot with its 6.8-inch 265ppi display. Although Kobo doesn't state the pixel resolution, by our deductions it is likely to be 1440 x 1080 pixels, if sticking with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

That's impressively sharp for a device of this size, so Kobo's claims that it will create the ultimate reading experience may well ring true.

There are 10 different fonts available, which Kobo claims have been perfected "pixel-by-pixel" which can be displayed in 24 different sizes. There's also a new home screen to bring a fresh, new, crisp look to your digital library.

Elsewhere on the spec sheet, the Kobo Aura HD offers a 1GHz processor and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB, allowing you to store more books than you could read in a month.

Kobo's system is getting fairly well established, offering a comprehensive catalogue of books to buy, as well as syncing to mobile apps in a similar way to the Kindle Whispersync system. The advantage that Kobo offers is that devices are open, so you can easily import existing DRM-protected epub books you might have.

"To us, the Kobo Aura HD is the Porsche of eReaders and is designed for those in the driver’s seat of their eReading adventures," said Wayne White, EVP and general manager of devices at Kobo.

"It’s fast, powerful, and sleek and pushes the boundaries of eReading the same way our Readers do - together, they’ll know no bounds as they find their next great read."

Like that metaphorical Porsche, the Kobo Aura HD also comes with a hefty price tag. Priced at £139.99, the Aura HD costs £20 more than the £109 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

The Kobo Aura HD will be available from 16 April for pre-order online, and will be in stores from 25 April 2013 in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Kobo offers a full range of reading devices, from the Kobo Arc tablet, through to the Kobo Glo front-lit reader.

