Play-Doh 3D Printer: ThinkGeek's best April Fools yet?

If there's one thing we look forward to every April Fools' Day here on Pocket-lint, that's what US gadget retailer ThinkGeek has up its sleeve. Having already wowed us with such classic spoof products as Hungry Hungry Hippos for iPad, Edible Gummy iPhone Cases, and the astounding Playmobil Apple Store, we never though the company could come up with anything else that would amaze. It did.

The Play-Doh 3D Printer plays perfectly on tech industry Zeitgeist. We're all suckers for 3D printing tales at the moment, with many believing that it is on the brink of being a mass consumer proposition.

There have been numerous, superb examples of 3D printing of late - including Dita Von Teese's recent custom-made dress - that public interest in the technology makes it a prime subject for mischief.

And, of course, we all love Play-Doh. Job's a good'un.

READ: April Fool's Day 2013: The best stories from around the web

But why the Play-Doh 3D Printer works so well as an April Fools Day prank is that it is just a fraction away of being totally and utterly believable. And like many of ThinkGeek's former japes and jollities, we so very much want it to be real.

Who knows, like the iCade and Chocolate Zombie Bunny, it very well may be one day.

You can check out more on the Play-Doh 3D Printer on ThinkGeek's website.