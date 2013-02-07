High-tech dress turns transparent when horny

Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde has created a high-tech dress line that starts out looking normal but soon reveals a secret. When the wearer gets excited, the material turns transparent, revealing all.

Intimacy is a project created by Studio Roosegaarde to "explore the relation between intimacy and technology". The dresses include smart e-foils that become see-through the more the woman inside the dress becomes close with other people.

As the designer states: "Social interactions determine the garment's level of transparency, creating a sensual play of disclosure." In other words, whip out the chocolate body paint and whoomp, the dress virtually disappears.

A new range featuring the e-foils, called Imtimacy 2.0, also features leather elements to protect the most sensitive parts to prying eyes, while the original black and white dresses go transparent from top to bottom

Unfortunately, none of the dresses will make their way into Primark anytime soon. After all, specifications for the dresses include "wireless technologies, electronics, LEDs, copper and other media" so they aren't exactly easy to manufacture.

However, Roosegaarde is looking for partnerships with other designers to help create Intimacy 3.0, which will include transparent clothes for men too.

The dresses are currently on (private) display in Hong Kong and Paris. They will be heading to Kent State University in Ohio in September.

You can find out more at studioroosegaarde.net.