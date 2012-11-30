Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2012 in pictures

The 9th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards saw the best and brightest from the world of technology get together for a rip-roaring bash last night in central London. A good time was had by all, winners and losers included.

As is always the case, the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards are about top tech and good times. This year, we may have gone a little overboard on the good times, resulting in some sore heads, but it's all worth it.

Kicking off the festivities was our very own editor of news Rik Henderson, introducing the awards with his signature war cry. Editor Chris Hall then took to the stage to fill our ears with some exciting tech-based nuggets from the man in charge of Pocket-lint's editorial operations.

Then came Stuart Miles, founder of Pocket-lint. Tasked with handing out the awards, Stuart greeted the elite of 2012's technology world. If you are interested in finding out exactly who the winners were, then check our full list here.

Post awards, things turned to partying fairly rapidly. Peter Bowles, sitting on the wheels of steel, ensured not a moment went by without some great music. Dancing turned to wobbling, wobbling turned to falling over and falling over turned to home time.

But not before awards-goers picked up their gorgeous and groovy goody bags from Firebox. Some immediately partook in the included chilli chocolate, greatly underestimating its fiery powers. This resulted in some unpleasant scenes, which we unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on the view) didn't photograph.

For all who came, a massive thanks. Each year the awards get bigger and better and having such a great range of tech companies represented brings a smile to every member of the Pocket-lint team.

We also need to thank Net Communities for its donation to the bar. Believe us, this went down extremely well. There's also massive thanks to Firebox for its chocolate, which we still hurt from, and the other goodies, Spode (@spode) for his supersize Tweetwall, O2 for letting people have a play with the nominated phones, and Vodafone for its support with the judging dinner. Thanks also go to our fantastic set of judges who helped come up with the awards leaders.

Last but by no means least, we need to thank you, our readers, for helping ensure only the absolute best claimed a prize in the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2012.