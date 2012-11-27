Nook apps available in the UK on Android, iPhone and iPad

Barnes & Noble has brought its Nook mobile apps to the UK, with support for Android, iPhone and iPad.

You can access content you have on your Nook device, with syncing for pages, bookmarks and highlights, using the Nook Sync system, so you can resume reading your bedside novel when you're stuck on the train. Your last-read position will then be synced across your Nook devices.

You'll also be able to browse Barnes & Noble's Nook store, with more than 2.5 million books, magazines and newspapers on offer, although we could only view books in our quick play with the app.

The app offers the same sort of functionality as the Kindle app, with Barnes & Noble's Nook family of devices going head-to-head with the popular Kindle readers and tablets in the UK.

Barnes & Noble has just made the leap into the UK from the US, where the Nook ecosystem has been established for a couple of years.

Talking to Pocket-lint today, Andrea Palisca, Europe product manager at Barnes & Noble, told us that the slow expansion into territories outside the US was deliberate, with the aim of ensuring that the right content and experience is offered in the right countries.

The Nook family of devices consists of E-Ink readers, the Nook Simple Touch and Nook Simple Touch GlowLight, as well as 7-inch Nook HD and the 9-inch Nook HD+ LCD tablets. All are available through John Lewis and other retailers now.

We will be bringing you a full Nook HD review in the near future.