  Nook Simple Touch GlowLight and Nook Simple Touch now on sale in UK retailers

UK consumers can now get their hands on Nook’s line of E Ink eReader devices, with the Nook Simple Touch GlowLight and Nook Simple Touch arriving in major retail stores.

The Nook Simple Touch GlowLight features an E Ink display with a built-in reading light and touchscreen display for after-dark reading and is available for £109. The Nook Simple Touch, which forgoes the backlit display, comes at a more affordable £79.

It’s the first time Nook devices have been available in the UK and, as Pocket-lint said back in August, John Lewis will be one of the major retailers to be stocking both variants.

Other stores selling the Nook devices include Argos, Asda, Dixon’s, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Blackwell’s and Foyles as well as Nook’s online store at www.nook.co.uk.

The £109 price tag for the Nook Simple Touch GlowLight is exactly the same price as Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite that also recently arrived in the UK.

Customers who buy Nook’s E Ink eReader devices will be able to choose from more than 2.5 million digital books from the Nook Store, with magazines and newspapers arriving in the coming weeks.

Both the Nook Simple Touch GlowLight and the Nook Simple Touch mark the start of Nook’s attempt to infiltrate the UK market.

Both the Nook HD and Nook HD+ will be arriving in late November, with pre-orders from the Nook website starting from today. The Nook HD will cost £159, while the Nook HD+ is priced at £229.