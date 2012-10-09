Bookeen's Cybook Odyssey HD FrontLight eReader arrives this November

Claiming to be the “world’s lightest e-reader solution”, Booken has unveiled its new Cybook Odyssey HD FrontLight device, arriving in Europe this November.

With Amazon and Barnes & Noble both showcasing their own all-seeing, all-doing eReaders, Booken needs something special to keep up. Thankfully the Cybook Odyssey HD FrontLight looks set to deliver, at least on paper.

The 15.2cm capacitive touchscreen is a 213 DPI display with a resolution of 758 x 1024 pixels, meaning the Cybook Odyssey HD can hold its own against the competition. Bookeen has also coated it with anti-glare, but it’s the inbuilt FrontLight technology that really catches the eye, quite literally.

Geared towards night-time reading, or at least those occasions when light is low, Booken’s FrontLight technology provides 20 different levels of brightness. The FrontLighting can be adjusted using the regulator on the touchscreen.

It’s worth noting that using FrontLight will eat up the battery. However, Booken tells us that if you use it for only one or two hours a day, you can expect the Cybook to last at least a week before needing a recharge.

Wi-Fi enabled, the Cybook Odyssey is also fitted with its own PDF Reflow technology. Any PDF documents you wish to view on the device will automatically be optimised to fit the screen accordingly. Booken’s High Speed Ink System will ensure this transformation is done at a rapid pace.

Six different coloured covers can also be purchased to help pimp up your Cybook Odyssey, including various shades of pink, black and red.

Weighing in at 180g and with a waistline of just 9.4mm, the “world’s lightest e-reader solution” mantra may be PR hyperbole, but the Booken Cybook Odyssey certainly has enough going for it for us to welcome its arrival this November.

No word on pricing or retail partners just yet, but Booken says further specs will be made available closer to launch.