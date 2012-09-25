  1. Home
Gillette Fusion ProGlide Styler: A 3-in-1 grooming tool to keep the face fuzz in check

With Movember approaching, the annual event where plenty of chaps grow moustaches throughout November for charity, it's a good time for companies to launch gadgets and tools to help create fine facial adornments. And Gillette is getting in on the act with its first powered grooming tool, the Fusion ProGlide Styler.

Using its razor technology experience combined with the electric shaver nous of P&> stablemate Braun, Gillette has created a 3-in-1 styling tool that can be used to trim, shave and edge facial hair accurately and with the minimum of fuss.

Essentially, the head of the device is identical in functionality to that found on the battery operated Gillette Fusion ProGlide Power Razor. It offers a precision edging blade to create crisp hairlines, and superthin front-mounted blades to cut as close as possible, while still maintaining comfort. Gillette even claims that the radius of the tip of each blade is smaller than a brain cell, most bacteria and the wavelength of visible light. Crikey.

The extra tool part of the new Fusion ProGlide Styler is a Braun-engineered power trimmer. It sits underneath the detachable razor head and can be used to trim facial hair accurately at three different lengths. It can also be rinsed out, including a power trimmer door that opens easily.

The whole grooming tool is powered by just one AAA battery and costs £20. It's available in the UK now.

