World's biggest touchscreen shown-off, sadly it won't fit in your pocket (video)

The world's biggest touchscreen has been revealed and it is a whopper.

Made up of 24 55-inch MultiTaction Cell displays, the idea is that you'll have an entire bank of the screens - measuring some 10m x 3m - allowing you to touch and stroke your way through your workload.

Created by a company called MultiTouch and built by UK-based Engage Production, it is to be used by "an unnamed business" which provides advice on business advancement. The company says it will form a part of a fully integrated and unique communications facility. We wonder if it is Spectre?

"The City of London-based client commissioned an ‘Executive Brand Suite’ that would enable communications through an array of state-of-the-art equipment, and showcase the rapid speed at which the consumer is changing as a result of the lightning-fast rate of technological development," the company behind the screen tells Pocket-lint.

Those who like to spout tech specs will be pleased to hear that the screen has a high-resolution rendering with a native panel resolution of approximately 50 megapixels. The wall also features an ultra-fast gesture tracking rate of 200 frames per second, high brightness, and can operate in variable lighting conditions. Information can also be shared with tablets you have in your hands too.

Unlike similar devices, MultiTaction Cells, the company says, can track multiple concurrent interaction methods including hands, optical markers and real-life objects.