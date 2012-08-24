Airpod concept car that runs on compressed air
Tata Motors has been showing off a new concept car that runs on compressed air and will give you 125 miles per full tank of…well, air.
The three-wheeler is controlled via a joystick rather than a steering wheel and utilises pneumatic motors, which use pressurised air to drive the car’s pistons. Tata Motors says the Airpod concept car can reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour.
But this vehicle is not about speed, it’s about economy. A full tank requires 175 litres of compressed air at a cost of just one euro, which Tata Motors says will provide 125 miles of travel. As for the vehicle itself? That should cost only around 7,000 euros.
The Airpod can carry three people at a time, including the driver, though one will have to sit facing the back window.
Tata Motors hopes to get the vehicles on the road in India, and there’s also been interest from South America.
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
Comments