  Kobo now available in multiple languages as Android app goes international

Kobo has made its Android app available to a wider global audience by introducing five new languages to its ebook reading experience.

Along with English, the Kobo app is now available in French, Spanish, Italian, German and Dutch all of which get the same features already found in the English language version.

Users will be able to share what ebooks they are reading via their Facebook timeline with the social network integrated within the Kobo app. They’ll also be able to start conversations with other Kobo ebook readers via Kobo Pulse so they’ll be able to discuss the latest shenanigans in Fifty Shades of Grey, or the plot twists in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series.

Finally the app will also enable tablet users to read their ebooks in a two-page display no matter what language they are using.

The latest version of the Kobo Android app can be downloaded free from the Google Play Store.

