  Goal line technology approved

The days of heated arguments of "did it" or "didn't it" go over the line are almost over after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) today agreed to approve the use of goal-line technology.

"The IFAB unanimously decided to approve in principle both companies that took part in Test Phase 2: GoalRef and Hawk-Eye. This approval is subject to a final installation test at each stadium before the systems can be used in 'real' football matches, in accordance with the FIFA Quality Programme for GLT," the IFAB confirmed in a statement.

However those hoping it will be able to settle arguments from the start of the new football season will be disappointed. The Premier League has said that it will not have time to implement the new technology in time for the start of the season, but that it hasn't ruled out introducing it at the halfway point of the season this winter.

Stadiums will be able to use one of two technologies: Hawkeye, owned by Sony, and used in tennis and cricket, or GoalRef designed specifically for football.

The premiership is expected to use only one of the technologies - however, which one has yet to be confirmed.

The IFAB is keen to emphasise that the technology will be utilised only for the goal line and for no other areas of the game, but it’s a big step forward and ends years of calls for the technology to be introduced.