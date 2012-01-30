  Magellan eXplorist 110 rambles in

Magellan marked its return to the UK last May with the launch of four handheld GPS devices and now we've a fifth to add to the pile - the Magellan eXplorist 110.

Pitched at the outdoorsy types; you know the kind of folk - red cheeked and layered from head to toe in North Face gear - the 110 is waterproof and is rugged enough to survive a bit of a battering on your outdoor adventures.

It packs a 3-inch colour screen which is designed to be readable in bright sunlight (a feature you may not use in the UK) and the GPS accuracy is an impressive 3-5 metres.

Navigation options include hundreds of waypoints, tracks, and routes, a road network of more than 200 countries and you can choose from a series of different transparent compass styles to sit on top of the pre-loaded map, showing roads, water features, parks and city centres.

At 147g it will sit in your pocket or your bag, or is light enough to hang around your neck, and it will record your every step, monitor your distance travelled, your average speed, elevation gain and descent. Of course, it will help you navigate as well.

A 3.2-megapixel camera, built in microphone and speaker are features that you probably won't use - but are on board nonetheless.

Out in the second quarter of 2012, you'll get a penny change from £100 for the Magellan eXplorist 110.