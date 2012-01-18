Recon partners with Smith Optics and Scott Sports for gnarly MOD fun

The Android revolution hit the slopes just in time for the ski-season, with the release of the Recon Instruments MOD Live ski goggles adapter back in November, which Pocket-lint got up close and personal with at the CES Unveiled event in London's Tech City.

And now, the innovator of Micro Optics Display technology has announced official partnerships with Smith Optics and Scott Sports, meaning a wave of new goggles and colour-ways compatible with its MOD and MOD Live displays for skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-based activities (not snowman building though).

"We are thrilled to expand our family of world-class partnerships with the addition of these two pre-eminent global goggle brands," said Dan Eisenhardt, CEO Recon Instruments. "MOD and MOD Live will deliver a variety of real-time data to Smith and Scott’s loyal skiers and riders, allowing millions of more people to enhance their experiences and relive trips on Recon HQ, our online community."

The MOD Live device boasts a snap-fit modular design and creates goggles that feature Recon's Micro-Optics Display. This means that info is displayed on the visor so as the skier or snow boarder can tap into a wealth of data and info without having to kick off the snow from their snow boats and head inside to use a PC.

The GPS-enabled specs will then provide skiers and riders with a variety of data including speed, jump analytics, vertical, altitude, location, distance, chrono/tracker, run-counter, and temperature.

The Live version (there is a basic MOD version) is Android based and, as such, comes packed with a number of apps including the ability to track your buddy's data, connectivity with your Android smartphone, a navigation app with trail maps, a music playlist app and camera connectivity.

The new Smith and Scott goggles will be on show this month at Outdoor Retailer (OR), Snow Industries America (SIA), and ISPO winter sports trade shows across the pond.

The company has also detailed ambitions to unlock a camera connectivity app for use with action cams, as well as an SDK launch in May 2012.