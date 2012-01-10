  Griffin draws on Crayola's expertise: New kid's MyPhones and iPad apps

Griffin and Crayola have teamed up to bring the next iteration of MyPhones headphones and colouring apps, which have been specifically designed to allow your children to get the most out of their (or most likely your) iPad.

We've looked at both the Griffin Crayola MyPhone headphones and ColorStudio HD iPad app before and thought both were excellent, so we'll be keen to see what the new batch brings in 2012.

First off, the MyPhones are headphones which allow your young ones to personalise by way of colouring stickers which can fit on the back. They are designed to fit over the ears, so nothing enters the ear canal and come in pink/purple and blue/green.

The new addition are the earbuds which comes with its own carrying case shaped like a Crayola crayon, that opens to reveal the earbuds and 3 sizes of soft silicone ear cushions. Colours are typically child-like with names like purple pizzazz, cotton candy, caribbean green and blue berry.

Both styles have built-in volume-limiting circuitry that keeps the sound pressure down to levels recommended safe for young ears.

The new app comes in the form of Crayola Lights, Camera, Color! HD and turns photos taken on an iOS device into personalised digital colouring pages. The app then drains the colour from the picture and morphs into a colouring page, awaiting your child's embellishments. Children can also put their face to a colouring page with Crayola Silly Face Swaps HD, and then each colouring page character has a cut-out where they can place a photo of their face, a friend’s face, or even a pet’s.

All works of art can then be sent off and emailed, Facebooked or printed so friends and family can admire as well.

The MyPhones headphones will be available in spring and priced at $24.99, whilst the earbuds will be priced at $14.99. The Crayola Lights, Camera, Color! HD is now available on the iTunes App Store for $1.99, with Crayola Silly Face Swaps HD coming later int he spring.