  Victorinox 1TB Swiss Army knife announced: Tough SSD storage

Victorinox has announced two new Swiss Army knives which includes a SSD (solid state drive) and Victorinox Slim 3.0 USB, which should give you plenty of options and protection if you need to carry around digital data on a regular basis.

The company, which has been going for 125 years, has been producing USB drives on its knives for some time now, but with this launch Victorinox has really upped the ante as it launches an SSD into its cutting edge storage solutions.

The knives pack anywhere from 16GB to 1TB of storage, are equipped to withstand a range of environmental and daily use factors, and "remain true to the Swiss Army legacy of flawlessly designed products that endure".

The two Swiss Army knives include the Slim 3.0 USB and the SSD; the former offering up quick read/write speeds and available in offers faster read and write speeds than a 2.0 USB flash drive and will be available in capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The SSD will be offered in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 1TB capacities.

Each SSD comes equipped with two knife bodies, between which the drive can easily be interchanged, one being flight-friendly and the other including traditional Swiss Army knife implements such as blade, scissors, nail file, etc.

However, along with this innovation comes some pretty sharp claims. Apparently this is the world’s smallest high-capacity SSD drive on the market and one which includes eSATA II/III and USB 2.0/3.0 connectors. Not only this, but it also uses e-paper tech, a bi-stable graphic display enabling you to label contents, another first for an SSD.

No pricing as yet, but both knives should be available in April 2012.