Look like a Cylon with the Cybertrek Cool Watch

While the Cybertrek Cool Watch looks like the sort of time piece that we'd wear sometime in the future, it also smacks distinctly of Sci-fi of the past. Namely, it reminds us on Pocket-lint of the eye of a 1970s Battlestar Galactica Cylon - the big metal ones, not the sleek fleshy ones that look like super models or that bloke from Quantum Leap.

There's one catch (in addition to the one around the back that fastens the strap), you're going to have to swap geek cool for the ability to tell the time.

That's not to say that it's not possible to figure out the current time: The 12 blue LED lights signify the hour, a further 12 red LEDs signify minutes in 5 minute increments, and four lights in the centre signify the minutes in those incremental steps. Just add them all up and bingo, you've got the time. Easy peasy. Erm...

Anyway, strapping this bad boy to your wrist is more of a statement than a practicality, and at least you'll be able to see your way around in the dark. Probably.

The Cybertrek Cool Watch is available from US retailer Gadgets and Gear for a (currently) discounted $69.95 (£42.75) with International shipping to the UK at around $25 (£15.28).

At least you won't need to fork out for a replacement battery anytime soon though, the long-life LEDs are expected to run for 100,000 hours before the 2 CR2016 batteries need changing. Crikey.