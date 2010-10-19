Griffin Cabinet Mount: Turns your iPad into a kitchen companion

There's a quattuordecillion of iPad stands and mounts out there now.

Okay, so that may not be specifically true (although that is a real number), but there are loads.

So, for one to catch our eye it really has to stand out. Like the Cabinet Mount from Griffin.

Ever since we saw Alan Daly's home-made iPad cabinet, we've always fancied getting some iPad action going on in the kitchen. And now, thanks to the Cabinet Mount we can.

You can secure it underneath your kitchen cupboards, for a bit of news watching via the BBC app in the morning and then use it as a commis chef when following your iRecipes.

It's simple, but that's why it works.

It'll cost you £49.99 and it is available at the end of October.

