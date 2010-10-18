Moshka 3D aviator glasses - the height of geek chic

To be honest, 3D would take-off a little more quickly should you not have to strap tatty plastic specs to your face. Or so Moshka believes, coming up with a far more fashionable alternative to the RealD cheap and bendy glasses that you find in 3D cinemas and pubs.

Its Aviator 3D Glasses, available on iwantoneofthose.com (IWOOT), come with four different-coloured frames - pink, white, black and red - and are built to last, so you can take them wherever you go. They're of the passive variety, which means they work in all 3D cinemas, IMAX, pubs and clubs, on compatible TVs, and they won't start a fight no matter how many cans of Stella they've necked.

Of course, they won't work with active TVs, such as those by Samsung, Sony and Panasonic, but at £19.99 they're worth a punt for cinema visits, especially as some of them have started charging for the basic specs with every ticket (we're looking at you Odeon).

Additionally, you also get the side benefit of looking like you're a member of The Ting Tings.

Have you caught the 3D bug yet? Or is it all a gimmick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...