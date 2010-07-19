Airbus Concept Plane: The future of flying

Want to know what the aeroplanes of the future might look like? Well, look no further because Airbus has unveiled its Concept Plane which it says shows "what air transport could look like in 2050 - even 2030 if advancements in existing technologies continue apace".

The ultra-long passenger plane, has slim wings, semi-embedded engines, a U-shaped tail and is built out of light weight "intelligent" materials.

Eco-warriors needn't fall out of their tree-houses either - the Concept Plane has "eco-efficiency" at the forefront of its mantra with less fuel needed meaning lower emissions and less noise.

Charles Champion, executive VP at Airbus said:

“The Airbus Concept Plane represents an engineer’s dream about what an aircraft could look like in the long term future. It’s not a real aircraft and all the technologies it features, though feasible, are not likely to come together in the same manner.

"Here we are stretching our imagination and thinking beyond our usual boundaries. With the Airbus Concept Plane we want to stimulate young people from all over the world to engage with us so that we can continue to share the benefits of air transport while also looking after the environment”.

Airbus' plans for the interior of its future planes have also been revealed and they sound incredible. We could be seeing seats made from ecological, self-cleaning materials, that can morph and change their shape for comfort.

We might also be seeing walls that can become see-through, giving you a 360 degree view of the world below. This feature sounds perfect for a prank whereby you can scare the life out of any passengers by screaming to wake them and then laughing at their horror as they think they are about to fall out of the sky.

The Airbus Concept Plane is part of the Farnborough International Airshow which runs until 25 July. For more details, see the website.