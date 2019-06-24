Best Etch A Sketch masterpieces

One of the most popular toys of a generation, the Etch A Sketch has nearly reached its 60th anniversary and we here at Pocket-lint thought it only right and proper to prepare for such an auspicious occasion with a load of Etch A Sketch art.

Amazingly, people are still lovingly creating works of arts using these simple toys even in modern times where tablets, notebooks and mobile phones rule the world.

We've collected some of the best we could find for you to enjoy.

Jane Labowitch (aka Pikajane/Princessetch) posted this brilliant sketch on Imgur explaining how she lovingly reimagined Vincent van Gogh's classic oil canvas on an Etch a Sketch, then used a special process to make it permanent.

Another classic work by Jane Labowitch posted to Reddit, shows her efforts recreating Caillebotte's Paris Street in Etch A Sketch form. This is in a semi-finished state and it took over 11 hours to get to this stage. This shows just how much patience and how steady a hand is required by these artists.

This magnificent piece of artwork took 20 hours to craft, drawn out over a month and a half during free time in the artist's lunch breaks. How it didn't get ruined in between each session is beyond us. Certainly plenty of intricate detail though.

Betty Boop first appeared on screens as an animated cartoon character in the 1930s. Now she's appearing on a tiny black and white screen once again but this time in static form.

Even all these years on, we're still big fans of Breaking Bad. This awesomely detailed sketch of Walter White is a fitting tribute to a brilliant show. We love all the furrowed lines on his brow and the classic dead-eyed stare.

Another classic and thoroughly detailed sketch. This one shows Futurama star, Philip J. Fry in perhaps his most well-known pose. This Etch A Sketch work is even better though, as if you look closely you'll see other characters from the show etched in his hair.

Alas, this image isn't quite the same without the music, but if you know what you're looking at then you can fully appreciate the accuracy of the drawing. The effort that must have gone into it is undeniable too. He-Man has never looked so good in black and white.

This image appeared on Instagram with the caption - "When you spend hours on an Etch A Sketch drawing and drop it".

We can certainly imagine how frustrating it would be after sinking hours into the perfect sketch.

A fairly unusual, yet highly detailed Etch A Sketch drawing shows Godzilla and Mechagodzilla battling it out with a thumb war.

Is there anything more American than this view of an American Eagle backdropped by the Stars and Stripes?

We're fairly sure not many tourists would go to the trouble of capturing their favourite spots by scribbling them out on an Etch A Sketch. That's what one traveller did though, creating this brilliant black and white vision of the Taj Mahal.

A brilliantly detailed etching of a classic sports car. All the right lines and a fantastic view of one of the best automobiles on the planet.

Imagine if you could play games on an Etch A Sketch. This is what it might have looked like. Gameboy style, but with two dials for the controls.

One fan of Grand Theft Auto went to the trouble of recreating the box art for the game in Etch A Sketch form. Niko Bellic looks a little rougher around the edges than normal, but we can hardly criticise.

Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider can. Can he appear on an Etch A Sketch? Yes he can. He is the Spiderman.

Another scene showing gaming characters faithfully recreated on an Etch A Sketch. We're not sure this little device would have the power to run a Bioshock game, but it sure looks great like this.

Why so serious? Well, because sketching like this is hard work and incredibly rewarding. That's why.

One Mario fan has carefully drawn out everyone's favourite plumber. Lovingly crafting the Italian for all to enjoy.

Someone has clearly cheated with this one. It looks like a tablet has been forced into an Etch A Sketch screen so it can run Windows XP in a compact form. Makes us wonder what a colour version of the classic sketching device would look like.

Tony Stark would surely be pleased with this detailed black and white sketch of his likeness. Complete with explosive hero pose and an angry looking backdrop.

The most well-known rock band of all time, have been given the Etch A Sketch treatment with each of the band members lovingly drawn out. We love that they're even seen playing in this image too.

This famous images of one of the most celebrated boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali, recreated in one single frame. We can't help but admire the skill and talent of these Etch A Sketch fans and how awesome their artworks are.

This sketcher has paid tribute to two of America's greatest presidents - Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama. We'd love to see what they could do with Donald Trump.