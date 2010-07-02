  iRiver goes UK official with the S100 media player

Just like the iRiver T8, we knew the iRiver S100 was floating about in the Asian markets but we weren't sure as to whether we'd be seeing a UK launch.

But we've just got wind that the mini media player is on its way to these shores, where we're told they will be on sale for £129.99 for a 4GB version or £149.99 for an 8GB one.

The iRiver S100 is an entry level mini media player with built in FM and DAB/DAB+ radio. It's capable of playing a range of music formats (MP3, WMA, OGG, APE, FLAC, ASF and WAV) as well as plenty of video ones too (AVI, MP4, WMV,MPG and FLV). You can also view your photos on its 2.4-inch TFT screen as well.

Battery life is quite substantial, it has to be said - 35 hours of audio playback, 6 hours of video or 5.5 hours of digital radio playback. If 4 or 8GB isn't quite enough for you, you can expand the memory using microSD.

The S100 is obviously aiming at the commuter market - it comes with three games built in, including the office-favourite, Sudoku.

There's no confirmation yet as to when exactly the S100 will be arriving in Britain, but when it does come, we'll make sure we get hold of one and give it a thorough examination and let you know what we think.