Optimus Popularis: Smarter than your average QWERTY
Remember back in 2007 when Optimus created quite a fuss with its OLED button toting Maximus keyboard? Well, it's at it again with a slimmer keyboard on the horizon - the Optimus Popularis.
If you don't remember then let us fill you in. The Optimus Maximus was a full QWERTY keyboard where the buttons could transform because they were OLED screens - meaning different languages, Photoshop buttons, gaming commands and so on.
The Popularis is a slimmer and more feature-ridden keyboard based along the same lines. Gone are the OLED keys, it uses LCD keys this time around but with a much bigger active area (64 x 64 pixels as opposed to 48 x 48 pixels), despite the keys being 25 per cent smaller at 15 x 15mm.
The numeric keypad has gone, it instead opts for the "fn" button featured on most laptops, but as a replacement we get a rather nifty looking widget bar between the numbers and the F keys.
There's no news on availability or pricing as of yet, but you can follow the progress of the Art Lebedev Studio's Popularis project on its Live Journal here.
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Comments