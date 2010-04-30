Griffin adds app to iTrip Auto

Griffin has announced an upgrade for its iTrip Auto car kit - the package will now come with an iPhone and iPod touch application that allows users to tweak the settings of the FM adaptor plugged into the bottom of their device.

You can select from a number of different bands to send the FM signal in, in case of interference in an area on one band, or you can ask the app to select the most appropriate automatically. You can also control an SmartSoundEQ equalizer, and flick between mono and stereo sound.

You'll need iPhone OS 3.0 or above, but if you've got that then the app is free, and available in the App Store titled "iTrip Controller". Existing iTrip owners can get it too - just download it onto your handset. The Griffin iTrip Auto costs £45 and is available in Britain now.