Griffin adds app to iTrip Auto
Griffin has announced an upgrade for its iTrip Auto car kit - the package will now come with an iPhone and iPod touch application that allows users to tweak the settings of the FM adaptor plugged into the bottom of their device.
You can select from a number of different bands to send the FM signal in, in case of interference in an area on one band, or you can ask the app to select the most appropriate automatically. You can also control an SmartSoundEQ equalizer, and flick between mono and stereo sound.
You'll need iPhone OS 3.0 or above, but if you've got that then the app is free, and available in the App Store titled "iTrip Controller". Existing iTrip owners can get it too - just download it onto your handset. The Griffin iTrip Auto costs £45 and is available in Britain now.
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments