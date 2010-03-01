  Archos updates Vision MP3 player range

Archos has rolled out a wide-ranging update that sees almost its entire line of MP3 players upgraded and enhanced. There's six new models - deep breath - the ARCHOS Vision A14VG, ARCHOS Vision A15VS, ARCHOS Vision A18VB, ARCHOS Vision A24VB, ARCHOS Vision A30VC, and ARCHOS Vision A43VB.

Let's go through them in order. The A14VG is a tiny, square player which weighs just 24g. It comes with 4GB of storage and is designed for audio content, but it'll also play back video clips and photos on its tiny li'l 1.4-inch colour screen. It comes with a built-in microphone and FM radio. It costs £30.

Then there's the slightly bigger A15VS. It has a 1.5-inch touchscreen display, with 4GB of storage and the ability to play back MP3, WAV, FALC, APE and WMA files, as well as photos and video content. It too has a built-in FM radio, and can record music either from that radio or from an inbuilt microphone. This one costs £35.

The Archos A18VB sizes up again - to a 1.8-inch colour display. It doubles the memory to 8GB, and again supports photo content and video content, as well as audio. Archos reckons you'll get 12 hours of battery life before it needs recharging, and again there's a FM radio and a microphone with voice recorder. It has an RRP of £40.

The Archos A24VB is next, with a 2.4-inch colour display. It has an 8GB hard disk again, which the company thinks you'll be able to pack 4,000 songs on to. It supports the same file formats, and has the same FM radio, microphone and voice recorder as its smaller brethren. It'll set you back £60.

Getting more into video territory now, the Archos A30VC ups the display size again to 3-inches. It has a touchscreen, with 14 hours of battery life and an 8GB storage capacity. There's a new feature above the others - an FM transmitter for playing your music through your car stereo. It also has a stopwatch and a calendar, as well as the FM reciever, microphone and voice recorder. It'll cost £90.

Lastly, the A43VB crowns the range with a big 4.3-inch touchscreen. It has AV out capabilities to send content to a big TV, and has 8GB of onboard storage that's expandable via a MicroSD card slot. The battery should last out 30 hours before it needs replacing. It has an RRP of £100.

Any of them appeal to you? Or does an entire range with little to differentiate except screen size just confuse? Tell us what you reckon to Archos' offerings in the comments.