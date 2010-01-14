  One For All SmartControl universal remote announced

One For All has launched "SmartControl" with the unlikely claim it's the first universal remote to work with "all the latest digital equipment such as HDTV, DVB-T, iPod docks, Blu-ray, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, Full HD LCDs, home cinema systems and MP3 players".



The SmartControl tech allows users to control multiple devices without the need to switch between device modes or original remotes.



"Press 'Watch Movie' for example", says One For All, "and you can control the volume on your TV, as well as the movie functions of your DVD player and amplifier at the same time". There's also a "Listen to Music" option.



Boasting a three button set-up process for all the most popular brands, the remote can learn any function from the original remote.



The One For All SmartControl universal remote runs on four AAA batteries (not included) and is available now from Argos and Comet, priced at £24.99.