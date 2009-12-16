  Plastic Logic to unveil QUE proReader at CES

Plastic Logic is hyping up the launch of its already-announced, but not detailed, QUE ebook reader which it calls "the world's first proReader".



7 January at the CES show in Vegas is the date that all will be revealed, and Plastic Logic is promising hands-on demos of both the hardware and the software, which Pocket-lint will bring you more on from the event.



"Light, sleek and with the largest touchscreen available, the QUE proReader has a user interface as intuitive as paper and ink", boasts the company on a promo web page for the device.



What we do know is that the QUE will offer support for document formats business users need (including PDF, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents) and claims to feature "powerful tools for interacting with and managing the content".



The QUE measures 8.5 x 11 inches, is less than a 1/3 inch thick and boasts a shatterproof plastic display. The battery is said to last "for days". The device is both Wi-Fi and 3G-enabled while the QUE store, powered by Barnes & Noble, promises "the most significant collection of business reading available on any eReader".



"The QUE brand stands for a premium reading experience", says Richard Archuleta, CEO of Plastic Logic. "The QUE proReader enhances business performance and gives you a competitive edge. More than an eReader, QUE means business".



Stay tuned to Pocket-lint and we'll bring you all the QUE - and other ereader news - direct from the show floor at CES in January.