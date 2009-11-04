Top grooming gadgets for Movember

By now, you should be seeing some growth to look after and it's probably about time you shaved away that scruffy unwanted stubbly beard. So, to help you in your grooming endeavour, find below five splendid moustache growing tools to take you from a 5 o'clock shadow to Ron Burgundy in no time. And, if you're not with us already then why not grow a mo yourself and help in the fight against prostate cancer? You can follow the Pocket-lint team's diary and even donate a little too.

The GoteeSaver will set you back $19.99, but promises to "revolutionize the way you shave and trim your goatee". According to the makers, the GoateeSaver can be customized to your face in seconds, with three easy adjustments. All you have to do is slide it over your mouth and shave to get the perfect look that "women will admire and men will respect". Now, of course, we're not growing goatees. It's a tache we're after but 90% of all moustaches grown will be left untouched and unprotected by what appears to be Darth Vadar's mouthpiece here. So, whether you're cultivating a Sanchez or a Dictator, save yourself a lot of time by starting your regime with the GoateeSaver and then spending a few minutes after just refining the job. The fact that you'll look like a gimp in the bathroom is probably just one of those things you'll have to live with.





Nobody likes to be caught on the hop with an untidy mo. So, given you're bound to have a laptop with you on your travels, you may as well invest in a razor that charges by USB. For one it means fewer plugs to worry about and secondly it offers you the option of shaving while you type. That said, doing so will probably ruin your computer keyboard in one go. It's only $22 and might just come in handy as a part of your grooming arsenal one day.





A more sensible way to go might be with the eco-friendly wind up electric razor from Freedom. $49.99 may seem like quite a lot of money when you're having to put in all the work to get that dynamo charging, but it includes new blades, a mirror, travel case and even a 12V adaptor if you happen to be on the road with your car. Essentially you're looking at one of the best travel razors money can buy and a real winner if you happen to be camping. Perfect for making that mo stand out at 100 paces.





Yes, you too can own a fabulous piece of jewellery while keeping your tache in trim at the same time. You can also look like a total sleaze by casually teasing it through the hair on your upper lip as you chat to a lovely lady with one eyebrow raised while she takes note of your manly hair and takes deep, suffocating whiffs of your Sex Panther aftershave. 60% of the time it works every time. This kind of top end style doesn't come cheap though. Each one is hand crafted in solid silver. They measure 2 x 2 inches and hangs on a 35-inch chain, it can be yours for $168. That's mo kudos worth every penny.





For some men, there's a oneness with nature about having a wet shave and if that's how you choose to carve out your mo, then the this razor from Wilkinson Sword seems to be the gadget of choice. It's won just about every men's grooming award in the last year and it also promises to be the first of its type to offer shaving, trimming and edging at the same time. If you want to know the difference - the shaving is about removing your hair at root with the four blades, the trimming is about settings you can click to life for a more stubbly look and the edging is about a fifth blade on the top, all on its own, to help sculpt your mo and sideburns. Best of all though, Wilkinson Sword is a staunch supporter of Movember and is offering anyone taking part a free shave over at Mo's Emporium in Kensington throughout the month.