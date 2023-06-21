Pocket-lint

ENG

Gadget News

Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

latest

prime day 1
Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day returns for 2023, with big discounts expected on many devices

The dates and details for Amazon Prime Day have been revealed.

By 
eestudio 1
EE
EE's new Full Fibre 1.6Gbps broadband will let you download an entire DVD in 23 seconds

EE has revealed the fastest broadband in the UK - plus new hardware to support it.

By 
Kindle Scribe on table 1
amazon
Kindle Scribe owners finally get a huge feature they were promised months ago

Kindle Scribe owners are getting a feature they should have had ages ago.

By 
Humane wearable AI 1
Gadgets
This Star Trek-like combadge could be your next essential gadget

We live in the future and Humane's new combadge proves it.

By 
Rode streamer x 1
Gadgets
Rode's Streamer X is an awesome all-in-one solution for streamers

It combines both XLR audio and video capture in one small box of tricks.

By 
Google logo on wall by Kai Wenzel 1
google
Google's item tracker and Apple AirTag rival could debut at I/O

Google could be about to enter the item tracker market with its own AirTag competitor.

By 
Kobo Elipsa 2E lead image 1
Gadgets
Kobo Elipsa 2E arrives to take on the Kindle Scribe, with Kobo Plus subscription introduced too

Kobo updates its Elipsa ereader with a new stylus and 10.3-inch display. Kobo Plus also launched to give you access to eBooks and audiobooks galore.

By 
Insta360 Flow Lifestyle Image 1
Gadgets
Insta360 launches Flow, a smartphone gimbal with advanced AI tracking capabilities

Insta360 enters the smartphone stabilisation market with a unique and stylish design.

By 
Philips 16B1P3302D 1
Philips
This Philips 16B1P3302D portable monitor can charge your laptop

The monitor has two USB-C ports and a foldable stand.

By 
Acer ebii e-bike with person riding 1
Gadgets
Acer is the latest to get into the e-bike market

Computer maker Acer has entered the e-bike market.

By 
Volt_Lifestyle_Setup1_2048 1
Gadgets
Ooni Volt 12 is brand's first indoor pizza oven, but it's not cheap

You can use the electric pizza oven indoors or take it out on a sunny day.

By 
Oppo Zero-Power Tags in black and white 1
Oppo
Oppo's prototype item tracker never needs a new battery and doesn't need charging

This item tracker fixes one of the main problems with other models - it never runs out of power because it doesn't have a battery.

By 
D-link Aquila Ai 1
Gadgets
D-Link Aquila Pro AI series might be the best looking routers ever

These swish-looking routers pack AI smarts and Matter compliance for future-proof smart homes.

By 
Woman wearing ray-ban sunglasses 1
facebook
Meta AR smart glasses planned for 2025, company tells employees

Meta wants to be able to ship its own smart glasses by 2025, the company told employees.

By 
kindle scribe pen styles 1
amazon kindle
Amazon Kindle Scribe update finally brings new pen styles and better notebook organisation

A software update rolling out to Kindle Scribe offers fountain pen and pencil styles with thickness options

By 
Amazon Kindle will finally support EPUB files later this year photo 1 1
amazon kindle
Amazon's Kindle Store has been flooded with books written by ChatGPT

AI mania is running wild all over the e-book store on Amazon.

By 
Rode NT1 1
Gadgets
Rode's iconic NT1 microphone now has dual XLR/USB connectivity and no risk of clipping

Rode's iconic NT1 microphone has a special place in the company's history and is now in its fifth generation.

By 
Zelda breath of the wild on a Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy cons 1
LEGO
Lego seemingly confirms Zelda set through YouTube video takedowns

It probably didn't mean to, but Lego basically confirmed it's working on a Zelda-themed set by issuing YouTube takedowns on videos showing it.

By 
Wilson Airless Basketball in black 1
Gadgets
Wilson unveils revolutionary 3D-printed airless basketball - is this the future of the NBA?

This new basketball is unlike any that you've seen before.

By 
Tile refreshes Pro, Mate, Slim and Sticker trackers, boosts ranges and adds new finding features photo 2 1
Gadgets
Tile introduces Anti-Theft Mode to prevent thieves from knowing they are being tracked

The new feature is rolling out now and will be available to all Tile users in the coming weeks.

By 
 