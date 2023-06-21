Gadget News

latest
Amazon Prime Day returns for 2023, with big discounts expected on many devices
The dates and details for Amazon Prime Day have been revealed.
EE's new Full Fibre 1.6Gbps broadband will let you download an entire DVD in 23 seconds
EE has revealed the fastest broadband in the UK - plus new hardware to support it.
Kindle Scribe owners finally get a huge feature they were promised months ago
Kindle Scribe owners are getting a feature they should have had ages ago.
This Star Trek-like combadge could be your next essential gadget
We live in the future and Humane's new combadge proves it.
Rode's Streamer X is an awesome all-in-one solution for streamers
It combines both XLR audio and video capture in one small box of tricks.
Google's item tracker and Apple AirTag rival could debut at I/O
Google could be about to enter the item tracker market with its own AirTag competitor.
Kobo Elipsa 2E arrives to take on the Kindle Scribe, with Kobo Plus subscription introduced too
Kobo updates its Elipsa ereader with a new stylus and 10.3-inch display. Kobo Plus also launched to give you access to eBooks and audiobooks galore.
Insta360 launches Flow, a smartphone gimbal with advanced AI tracking capabilities
Insta360 enters the smartphone stabilisation market with a unique and stylish design.
This Philips 16B1P3302D portable monitor can charge your laptop
The monitor has two USB-C ports and a foldable stand.
Acer is the latest to get into the e-bike market
Computer maker Acer has entered the e-bike market.
Ooni Volt 12 is brand's first indoor pizza oven, but it's not cheap
You can use the electric pizza oven indoors or take it out on a sunny day.
Oppo's prototype item tracker never needs a new battery and doesn't need charging
This item tracker fixes one of the main problems with other models - it never runs out of power because it doesn't have a battery.
D-Link Aquila Pro AI series might be the best looking routers ever
These swish-looking routers pack AI smarts and Matter compliance for future-proof smart homes.
Meta AR smart glasses planned for 2025, company tells employees
Meta wants to be able to ship its own smart glasses by 2025, the company told employees.
Amazon Kindle Scribe update finally brings new pen styles and better notebook organisation
A software update rolling out to Kindle Scribe offers fountain pen and pencil styles with thickness options
Amazon's Kindle Store has been flooded with books written by ChatGPT
AI mania is running wild all over the e-book store on Amazon.
Rode's iconic NT1 microphone now has dual XLR/USB connectivity and no risk of clipping
Rode's iconic NT1 microphone has a special place in the company's history and is now in its fifth generation.
Lego seemingly confirms Zelda set through YouTube video takedowns
It probably didn't mean to, but Lego basically confirmed it's working on a Zelda-themed set by issuing YouTube takedowns on videos showing it.
Wilson unveils revolutionary 3D-printed airless basketball - is this the future of the NBA?
This new basketball is unlike any that you've seen before.
Tile introduces Anti-Theft Mode to prevent thieves from knowing they are being tracked
The new feature is rolling out now and will be available to all Tile users in the coming weeks.