(Pocket-lint) - An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for under a grand? We must be dreaming.
Nope, you read it correctly, Zotac's awesome RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is heavily discounted for the Prime Early Access sale.
As powerful as it is stylish, the HoloBlack cooler is one of our favourite GPU designs. At a price like this, who could resist? Get it for $999.99
Whether it's because of the new 40 series cards launching, the end of Ethereum mining, or a bit of both. Who's to say?
One thing that's for certain, though, is that this is an unmissable deal if you're in the market for a high-end graphics card.
This GPU will provide all the power you need and then some. It'll look good doing it, too, thanks to Zotac's gorgeous iridescent IceStorm cooler with RGB on the front and back.
This is the best price we've seen on this card so far, so if you're keen, be sure to jump on it before the sale ends.
