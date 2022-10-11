Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget deals
  4. Prime Day gadget deals

The Zotac RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is under $1000 in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Zotac The Zotac RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is under $1000 in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for under a grand? We must be dreaming.

Nope, you read it correctly, Zotac's awesome RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is heavily discounted for the Prime Early Access sale.

Zotac GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo 24GB - 47% off

Zotac GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo 24GB - 47% off

As powerful as it is stylish, the HoloBlack cooler is one of our favourite GPU designs. At a price like this, who could resist? Get it for $999.99

Whether it's because of the new 40 series cards launching, the end of Ethereum mining, or a bit of both. Who's to say?

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

One thing that's for certain, though, is that this is an unmissable deal if you're in the market for a high-end graphics card.

This GPU will provide all the power you need and then some. It'll look good doing it, too, thanks to Zotac's gorgeous iridescent IceStorm cooler with RGB on the front and back.

This is the best price we've seen on this card so far, so if you're keen, be sure to jump on it before the sale ends.

More Amazon Early Access US deals

Writing by Luke Baker.